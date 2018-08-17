A Juneau Afternoon, Monday August 20

A Juneau Afternoon 8-20-2018
We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of Hidden Brain on Mondays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, we’ll hear Classical Guitar Alive.
Recent headlines
-
Gardentalk – When home improvement projects require emergency tree and shrub careMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski has some tips for homeowners who are trying to preserve their trees and shrubs while major home improvement projects are underway. Also, the annual Harvest Fair and Farmer's Market is Saturday, August 16 at the Juneau Community Garden.
-
Fort Lauderdale airport shooter sentenced to life in prisonEsteban Santiago killed five people and injured six when he opened fire in the baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale's airport on Jan. 6. A federal judge called the attack "85 seconds of evil."
-
-
Kodiak biologists track climate variation’s impact on berries, bearsKodiak National Wildlife Refuge biologists just wrapped up this season’s the monitoring berry supply in relation to the health of bear populations. They’ve been assessing berry patches and doing aerial surveys for bears.