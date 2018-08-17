A Juneau Afternoon, Monday August 20

A Juneau Afternoon 8-20-2018

We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of Hidden Brain on Mondays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, we’ll hear Classical Guitar Alive.

0

Recent headlines

X