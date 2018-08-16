Newscast – Thursday, August 16, 2018

Stories include the latest action by the Alaska Marijuana Control Board and the city of Unalaska banning plastic bags starting in 2019.
Recent headlines
Galvin runs as Alaskan everywoman, vying for U.S. HouseAlyse Surratt Galvin is running as an everywoman. That’s part of her campaign message. “This is the time for someone who is like all people, to be representing people,” Galvin said. “I’m in touch. I’ve been there.”
Alaska’s gubernatorial candidates square off in HomerGubernatorial candidates stopped in Homer on Tuesday to campaign, meet with residents and square off in a governor’s forum. The event drew four prominent candidates including Gov. Bill Walker, Mike Dunleavy, Mark Begich and Mead Treadwell. It also drew lesser-known candidate Billy Toien.
Alaska crime up 6 percent, officials sayAcross Alaska, crime is up. Department of Public Safety released its Uniform Crime Report, comparing 2017 to 2016. The department said that statewide crime rose by 6 percent last year, as part of part of a longer-term increase in Alaska crime.
Nunalleq Culture And Archaeology Center opens in QuinhagakQuinhagak’s new museum is home to 60,000 artifacts, the largest collection of pre-contact Yup’ik artifacts in the world. The opening was the culmination of nine years of back-breaking work, and the result of a unique partnership between Quinhagak’s village corporation and archaeologists.