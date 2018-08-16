Newscast – Thursday, August 16, 2018

By August 16, 2018Newscasts

Stories include the latest action by the Alaska Marijuana Control Board and the city of Unalaska banning plastic bags starting in 2019.

Recent headlines

  • Independent Alyse Galvin has raised more than $600,000 in her bid to unseat Congressman Don Young. She’s vying for the Democratic nomination. (Photo by Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)

    Galvin runs as Alaskan everywoman, vying for U.S. House

    Alyse Surratt Galvin is running as an everywoman. That’s part of her campaign message. “This is the time for someone who is like all people, to be representing people,” Galvin said. “I’m in touch. I’ve been there.”
  • Mark Begich, Mike Dunleavy, Billy Toien, Mead Treadwell, and Governor Bill Walker answer questions at a forum sponsored by the Homer Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Renee Gross/KBBI)

    Alaska’s gubernatorial candidates square off in Homer

    Gubernatorial candidates stopped in Homer on Tuesday to campaign, meet with residents and square off in a governor’s forum. The event drew four prominent candidates including Gov. Bill Walker, Mike Dunleavy, Mark Begich and Mead Treadwell. It also drew lesser-known candidate Billy Toien.  

  • Alaska crime up 6 percent, officials say

    Across Alaska, crime is up. Department of Public Safety released its Uniform Crime Report, comparing 2017 to 2016. The department said that statewide crime rose by 6 percent last year, as part of part of a longer-term increase in Alaska crime.
  • Pauline Beebe was among the first to enter the Nunalleq Culture and Archaeology Center on Saturday, August 11, 2018, in Quinhagak. (Photo by Katie Basile/KYUK)

    Nunalleq Culture And Archaeology Center opens in Quinhagak

    Quinhagak’s new museum is home to 60,000 artifacts, the largest collection of pre-contact Yup’ik artifacts in the world. The opening was the culmination of nine years of back-breaking work, and the result of a unique partnership between Quinhagak’s village corporation and archaeologists.
