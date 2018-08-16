Alaska Marijuana Control Board fines pot festival organizer

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An organizer of a marijuana festival where people consumed pot inside a designated tent has been fined $2,500.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Alaska Marijuana Control Board on Wednesday fined Alaska Hempfest director Niki Raapana $10,000 with $7,500 suspended if she has no future violations.

Hempfest was held in June in Wasilla.

The fine is the board’s second. The board fined Anchorage’s Cannabis Classic, held in May, citing public consumption and other alleged violations.

Board member Jeff Ankerfelt, Sitka’s police chief, says Raapana was warned in advance that an advertised “smoking tent” violated Alaska law.

Recreational use of marijuana is legal but public consumption is prohibited.

The board says the tent was a public place because passes were available to anyone 21 and older to purchase.