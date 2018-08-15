Newscast – Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Stories include christening of the state ferry Tazlina and a new executive director named for Perseverance Theatre.
Recent headlines
The mysterious case of Alaska’s strange sockeye salmon returns this yearFrom exceptionally strong to exceptionally weak runs, sockeye salmon leave scientists scratching their heads this year in Alaska.
Sullivan, military brass visit Nome with ambitions for Arctic role in national securityU.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz are touring the state in an effort to push for national security in the Arctic. Their visit Monday in Nome coincides with the National Defense Authorization Act, which was scheduled to be signed by President Donald Trump.
With few school buses, Lower Kuskokwim School District turns to Kusko Cab to transport studentsAfter parting ways with a long-time contractor, the Lower Kuskokwim School District doesn’t have nearly enough school buses for the city’s students.
Nearly a year after Maria, Puerto Rico officials claim power is totally restoredPuerto Rico Electric Power Authority says all homes without power from the devastating hurricane now have electricity. Other reports say some residents are still waiting.