Alaska candidate faces charges over food stamp benefits

JUNEAU, Alaska — An Alaska legislative candidate and her husband have been accused of misleading the state in applying for food stamps.
Candidate Rebecca Halat says the last year has been hard on her family, with her husband being laid off. She says she’s not scared by “false allegations from those trying to steal this election.”
Halat, who goes by Bekah, is a Republican running against state Rep. Chris Birch in next week’s GOP primary for an Anchorage Senate seat.
A charging document filed by the state alleges that Halat and her husband, Jarek Halat, did not disclose several bank accounts. The document says they were above the resource limit for food stamps during the time they received benefits this year.
Arraignment for Rebecca Halat is scheduled for Aug. 24.
