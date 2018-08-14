CBJ Assembly Meeting – Aug. 13, 2018

Recent headlines
Juneau Assembly election status? It’s complicatedWith the filing deadline closed, a whopping 11 people are running for four open seats on the Juneau Assembly. Yet not one incumbent is being challenged.
Best Starts initiative fails to make October ballotThe advisory ballot question would have asked voters if they’d support up to $2.8 million to expand child care availability in Juneau with higher property taxes.
Treadwell points to experience in campaign for governorFormer lieutenant governor says the odds are strong the Republicans will win the race.
Juneau mining ordinance survives overhaulJuneau's mining ordinance has been streamlined but largely left unchanged. That's following more than a year of wrangling between green groups and mining interests.