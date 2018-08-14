A Juneau Afternoon, Friday August 17

`A Juneau Afternoon 8-17-2018
Andy Kline will be your host:
We’ll hear about fall classes at The Learning Connection, including GED and English language & citizenship bootcamps;
Get details on the latest cosmic activities at the Marie Drake Planetarium;
Find out how to attend the UAS School of Career & Technical Education Open House;
And get warmed up for the Juneau Symphony 2018-2019 season!
Recent headlines
-
Juneau Assembly election status? It’s complicatedWith the filing deadline closed, a whopping 11 people are running for four open seats on the Juneau Assembly. Yet not one incumbent is being challenged.
-
Best Starts initiative fails to make October ballotThe advisory ballot question would have asked voters if they’d support up to $2.8 million to expand child care availability in Juneau with higher property taxes.
-
Treadwell points to experience in campaign for governorFormer lieutenant governor says the odds are strong the Republicans will win the race.
-
Juneau mining ordinance survives overhaulJuneau's mining ordinance has been streamlined but largely left unchanged. That's following more than a year of wrangling between green groups and mining interests.