A Juneau Afternoon, Friday August 17

`A Juneau Afternoon 8-17-2018

Andy Kline will be your host:

We’ll hear about fall classes at The Learning Connection, including GED and English language & citizenship bootcamps;

Get details on the latest cosmic activities at the Marie Drake Planetarium;

Find out how to attend the UAS School of Career & Technical Education Open House;

And get warmed up for the Juneau Symphony 2018-2019 season!