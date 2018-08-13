Newscast – Monday, August 13, 2018

Stories include a set of earthquakes reported on the North Slope yesterday and CBJ Assembly preparing to add funding for staff at Capital City Fire/Rescue.
Recent headlines
Army Corp To Roll Out Major Decision On Donlin Mine MondayThe company needs at least 100 permits before they can start mining, and some of those permits could be granted on Monday as part of a joint record of decision from the Army Corps and the Bureau of Land Management.
Court: Some sex offenders don’t need to register in AlaskaThe Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that some sex offenders convicted outside the state are not required to register in Alaska.
Top military officials visit Alaska basesHigh-ranking military brass visited Alaska as part of the annual pilgrimage by federal officials and cabinet members during the August recess. Though national defense spending is up, different services are facing major recruitment challenges.
Decades-old federal policy placed Newtok in the path of climate changeSome advocates say it's largely because of federal policy that some of these villages are so vulnerable to climate change in the first place.