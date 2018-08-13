Klukwan man found in stable condition after two days missing in woods

A 74-year old Klukwan resident who was missing for nearly two days in a remote area of the Chilkat Valley has been found in stable condition, according to Haines Police.
Valentino Burattin was reported missing to local police when he failed to return from a berry picking trip on Friday.
His vehicle was located on a remote road Saturday evening.
Multiple agencies from around Southeast assisted in the search.
Local police and emergency personnel were joined by two U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopters, Alaska State Troopers and canine search teams.
They searched by air and land. Crews from Haines, Skagway and Juneau assisted in the effort.
The search was conducted near the Upper Porcupine Road, and around Sunshine Mountain.
The remote, heavily wooded area, about 28 miles from Haines is a popular spot for berry picking.
Klukwan and Haines community members joined the search independently. Some set up an aid station with food and water near the start of Porcupine Road.
Local police said Burattin returned to his family Sunday evening.
