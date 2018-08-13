A Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday August 15

A Juneau Afternoon 8-15-2018
Ben Brown will be your host
Club Baby Seal will be in to promote their stand-up comedy shows this weekend!
Get details on the UAS School of Education scholarship fund with Mayor Koelsch (rhymes with belch).
Hear from Perseverance Theater about their upcoming activities;
And Juneau School District will tell us everything we need to know before going back to school;A J
Recent headlines
-
Army Corp To Roll Out Major Decision On Donlin Mine MondayThe company needs at least 100 permits before they can start mining, and some of those permits could be granted on Monday as part of a joint record of decision from the Army Corps and the Bureau of Land Management.
-
Court: Some sex offenders don’t need to register in AlaskaThe Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that some sex offenders convicted outside the state are not required to register in Alaska.
-
Top military officials visit Alaska basesHigh-ranking military brass visited Alaska as part of the annual pilgrimage by federal officials and cabinet members during the August recess. Though national defense spending is up, different services are facing major recruitment challenges.
-
Juneau Assembly expected to boost Capital City Fire/Rescue staffingThe volume or overall number of 911 calls increased dramatically, as much as 40 percent over the past eight years, a recent study says. Experts say there aren't enough firefighters and EMTs to respond to simultaneous or overlapping calls for medical emergencies and structures.