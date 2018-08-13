A Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday August 15

A Juneau Afternoon 8-15-2018

Ben Brown will be your host

Club Baby Seal will be in to promote their stand-up comedy shows this weekend!

Get details on the UAS School of Education scholarship fund with Mayor Koelsch (rhymes with belch).

Hear from Perseverance Theater about their upcoming activities;

And Juneau School District will tell us everything we need to know before going back to school;A J