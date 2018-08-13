A Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday August 14

A Juneau Afternoon 8-14-2018

We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. If you’d like to be on A Juneau Afternoon, visit ktoo.org and click “Contact Us.”

Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of A Way With Words on Tuesdays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, catch the latest episode of E-town.