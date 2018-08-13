A Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday August 14

A Juneau Afternoon 8-14-2018
We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. If you’d like to be on A Juneau Afternoon, visit ktoo.org and click “Contact Us.”
Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of A Way With Words on Tuesdays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, catch the latest episode of E-town.
Recent headlines
-
Army Corp To Roll Out Major Decision On Donlin Mine MondayThe company needs at least 100 permits before they can start mining, and some of those permits could be granted on Monday as part of a joint record of decision from the Army Corps and the Bureau of Land Management.
-
Court: Some sex offenders don’t need to register in AlaskaThe Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that some sex offenders convicted outside the state are not required to register in Alaska.
-
Top military officials visit Alaska basesHigh-ranking military brass visited Alaska as part of the annual pilgrimage by federal officials and cabinet members during the August recess. Though national defense spending is up, different services are facing major recruitment challenges.
-
Juneau Assembly expected to boost Capital City Fire/Rescue staffingThe volume or overall number of 911 calls increased dramatically, as much as 40 percent over the past eight years, a recent study says. Experts say there aren't enough firefighters and EMTs to respond to simultaneous or overlapping calls for medical emergencies and structures.