A Juneau Afternoon, Thursday August 16

A Juneau Afternoon 8-16-2018

Kate Enge will be here with our weekly update from Juneau Public Library;

We’ll hear about Craft Beer 101, an intimate and progressive local beer tasting tour;

Get details on the Juneau Community Garden’s Harvest Fair;

And Nancy DeCherney will be in with Arts Up!

Tonight at 7pm, tune in for the New Yorker Radio Hour, now weekly on Thursdays 7-8pm on KTOO