A Juneau Afternoon, Thursday August 16

A Juneau Afternoon 8-16-2018
Kate Enge will be here with our weekly update from Juneau Public Library;
We’ll hear about Craft Beer 101, an intimate and progressive local beer tasting tour;
Get details on the Juneau Community Garden’s Harvest Fair;
And Nancy DeCherney will be in with Arts Up!
Tonight at 7pm, tune in for the New Yorker Radio Hour, now weekly on Thursdays 7-8pm on KTOO
Recent headlines
-
Army Corp To Roll Out Major Decision On Donlin Mine MondayThe company needs at least 100 permits before they can start mining, and some of those permits could be granted on Monday as part of a joint record of decision from the Army Corps and the Bureau of Land Management.
-
Court: Some sex offenders don’t need to register in AlaskaThe Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that some sex offenders convicted outside the state are not required to register in Alaska.
-
Top military officials visit Alaska basesHigh-ranking military brass visited Alaska as part of the annual pilgrimage by federal officials and cabinet members during the August recess. Though national defense spending is up, different services are facing major recruitment challenges.
-
Decades-old federal policy placed Newtok in the path of climate changeSome advocates say it's largely because of federal policy that some of these villages are so vulnerable to climate change in the first place.