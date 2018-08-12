Record-breaking earthquake recorded on North Slope

A large earthquake was recorded on the North Slope, 52 miles southwest of Kaktovik at around 7 am Sunday, Aug. 12. So far, there are no reports of any major impacts to communities or infrastructure as a result of the magnitude 6.4 quake.
“This is the biggest earthquake within a few hundred miles, at least, of that area that we have records for,” said Alaska Earthquake Center seismologist Michael West.
West said the main earthquake was followed by roughly half-a-dozen aftershocks of magnitude 4 or greater.
A North Slope Borough spokesperson said Sunday morning they were not yet aware of injuries or damage as a result of the quake.
The main earthquake was 85 miles southeast of Prudhoe Bay, but North Slope oil operators also haven’t reported any damage or injuries at this time. In a tweet, Alyeska Pipeline Service Company said the trans-Alaska pipeline was operating normally.
