No foul play suspected in death of man at gun range

Police do not suspect foul play after a man suffered a fatal gunshot wound Saturday at a Juneau gun range.

According to a Juneau Police Department news release, Bruce Owens, 63, and a friend went to Juneau Mercantile & Armory in Mendenhall Valley on Saturday to do some recreational shooting.

A 911 caller reported at about 2 p.m. that someone — later identified as Owens – was shot in the head.

Juneau Police Lt. Krag Campbell confirmed that upon arrival, emergency personnel found Owens inside the building with a handgun next to him. Police reviewed surveillance video and do not suspect foul play, but did not specifically say whether the injury was self-inflicted. A post on the armory’s Facebook page said an individual used a “firearm to harm himself.”

Self-harm and suicide are complex. Most people who consider suicide do not ultimately kill themselves. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide or just needs someone to talk to, you can call the Alaska Careline at 1-877-266-4357 (HELP) or text 4help to 839863 Tuesday-Saturday 3-11 p.m. Outside of Alaska call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Owens was pronounced dead Bartlett Regional Hospital.

The body was taken to the Alaska Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.