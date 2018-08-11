Switzer Village mobile home destroyed by fire

A Capital City Fire/Rescue crew works the scene of a mobile home fire Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Switzer Village. (Photo courtesy Juneau Police Department)

A double-wide mobile home is a total loss after a fire Saturday morning in Switzer Village.

In a news release, the Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire likely started near the front door but did not know the cause.

Capital City Fire/Rescue personnel arrived on scene to find heavy fire and smoke.

The occupants were not home, but investigators rescued two cats and found a dog that had died.

Fire officials did not know whether the trailer was insured.

