Switzer Village mobile home destroyed by fire

A double-wide mobile home is a total loss after a fire Saturday morning in Switzer Village.
In a news release, the Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire likely started near the front door but did not know the cause.
Capital City Fire/Rescue personnel arrived on scene to find heavy fire and smoke.
The occupants were not home, but investigators rescued two cats and found a dog that had died.
Fire officials did not know whether the trailer was insured.
Recent headlines
-
Park Service will not attempt recovery of wreckage in Denali National ParkNational Park Service says recovering the five deceased aboard a flightseeing plane that crashed Aug. 4 in Denali National Park and Preserve and removal of the aircraft exceed an acceptable level of risk and will not be attempted.
-
Native tribes in Ketchikan tell Interior Department to keep land-trust programDepartment of the Interior officials have traveled across the state to talk with tribes in a series of consultations this summer to reconsider land-trust rules in Alaska. Several people attended a consultation Friday afternoon at the Ketchikan Public Library.
-
Charges pending for three Katmai visitors who approached feeding brown bearsTwo Alaska residents and an out-of-state visitor could face charges after they entered a closed area to Katmai National Park and approached brown bears feeding on salmon.
-
Washington sent brain injury patients to Oklahoma — then all but forgot about themBetween 2014 and 2017, Washington’s Medicaid program sent 16 brain-injured patients to Oklahoma. In each case, the patient flew by air ambulance at a cost of $230,000 per flight.