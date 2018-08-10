Newscast – Friday, August 10, 2018

Stories include Don Habeger running for CBJ Assembly and Sen. Lisa Murkowski waiting before she states her position on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
Recent headlines
Wind power will soon heat the homes of Pilot Point residentsPilot Point is a part of a growing number of rural Alaska communities turning to wind to help heat homes because the cost of diesel is so expensive, especially in the winter.
Telegraph Creek fires merge in British Columbia, still growingTwo large fires near the small community of Telegraph Creek on the Stikine River in British Columbia have joined into one and are burning out of control. Telegraph Creek is 160 miles up the Stikine River from the Southeast Alaska town of Wrangell.
Driver in fatal Petersburg van wreck pleads guiltyA former Petersburg borough employee Wednesday changed his plea in the van wreck that killed two people and injured a third on July 4th, 2016. Chris Allen, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter. Charges of murder and assault were dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled for December.
With king restrictions, Wrangell tries out new coho derbyWrangell kicks off its coho salmon derby this weekend. The competition is filling in for the town’s king salmon derby, which was canceled this summer due to severe sport fishing restrictions.