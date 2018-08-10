Crash reported after plane stolen at SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — An airline mechanic stole an Alaska Airlines plane without any passengers and took off from Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday night before crashing near Ketron Island, officials said.

Preliminary information suggests that the mechanic stole the Horizon Air Q400 and the crash occurred because the person was “doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. The plane was chased by military aircraft, witnesses said.

Stolen horizon airplane crashed into Ketron island. Preliminary info is that a mechanic from unknown airlines stole plane. Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Male is confirmed a suicidal male. Acted alone he is 29 year old Pierce county residence . We are working back ground on him now. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had “conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers.”

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

The U.S. Coast Guard was sending a 45-foot vessel to the crash scene after witnesses reported seeing a large plume of smoke in the air, Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi said.

Horizon Air is part of Alaska Air Group and flies shorter routes throughout the U.S. West. The Q400 ix a turboprop aircraft with 76 seats.

A spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration directed inquiries to local authorities.

As of 9:30 p.m. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

Balsamo reported from Los Angeles.