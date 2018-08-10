A Juneau Afternoon, Monday August 13

A Juneau Afternoon 8-13-2018
We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of Hidden Brain on Mondays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, we’ll hear Classical Guitar Alive.
Tonight at 7pm, tune in for the live stream of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting.
Recent headlines
Don Habeger files to run for Juneau AssemblyThere are now four declared candidates for two District 2 seats on the Juneau Assembly. Candidates for District 2 must live in the Mendenhall Valley and points north.
Southeast Alaska’s Revilla release new ‘North Sea’ EPAfter their breakout set at this year’s Alaska Folk Festival in Juneau, Seattle by-way-of Southeast Alaska band Amish Robots have changed their name to Revilla and released a new EP.
Wind power will soon heat the homes of Pilot Point residentsPilot Point is a part of a growing number of rural Alaska communities turning to wind to help heat homes because the cost of diesel is so expensive, especially in the winter.