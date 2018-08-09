Newscast – Thursday, August 9, 2018

Stories include a fire at the landfill’s old recycling center and ongoing fires near Telegraph Creek in British Columbia.
Recent headlines
-
Alaskans may soon be able to finance energy improvements through their utility billsThe utility loans could cover a range of upgrades including solar panels, higher efficiency appliances, and switches in heating fuel systems.
-
New report shows fatal opioid overdoses still on rise in AlaskaResearchers looked at data related to abuse of prescription painkillers, as well as heroin and the synthetic opioid Fentanyl. The number of fatal overdoses increased for the fifth year in a row.
-
Hundreds of dying seabirds found across northern AlaskaThis die-off is unusual because of the duration and large geographic area. Since the spring, seabird die-offs have also been recorded in the Pribilof Islands and the northern Gulf of Alaska.
-
Hot metal slag to blame for fire at old recycling buildingHot metal slag likely ignited combustible materials and caused a fire about 5:30 a.m Thursday at the Juneau landfill. The building was already in the process of being torn down.