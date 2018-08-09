A Juneau Afternoon, Friday August 10

A Juneau Afternoon 8-10-2018
Ben Brown will be your host:
Hear all about Bug Day! This Saturday at the Jensen Olsen Arboretum;
Erin Walker-Tolles will be here with updates on Catholic Community Services activities;
We’ll get details about the single sock drive going on now;
A Tongass fish pass brought together two men, and years later, their two sons; find out more about their story and the dedication ceremony;
And Gigi Monroe will tell us about her performance at the Block Party tonight and more.
Recent headlines
-
Alaskans may soon be able to finance energy improvements through their utility billsThe utility loans could cover a range of upgrades including solar panels, higher efficiency appliances, and switches in heating fuel systems.
-
New report shows fatal opioid overdoses still on rise in AlaskaResearchers looked at data related to abuse of prescription painkillers, as well as heroin and the synthetic opioid Fentanyl. The number of fatal overdoses increased for the fifth year in a row.
-
Hundreds of dying seabirds found across northern AlaskaThis die-off is unusual because of the duration and large geographic area. Since the spring, seabird die-offs have also been recorded in the Pribilof Islands and the northern Gulf of Alaska.
-
Hot metal slag to blame for fire at old recycling buildingHot metal slag likely ignited combustible materials and caused a fire about 5:30 a.m Thursday at the Juneau landfill. The building was already in the process of being torn down.