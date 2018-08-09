A Juneau Afternoon, Friday August 10

A Juneau Afternoon 8-10-2018

Ben Brown will be your host:

Hear all about Bug Day! This Saturday at the Jensen Olsen Arboretum;

Erin Walker-Tolles will be here with updates on Catholic Community Services activities;

We’ll get details about the single sock drive going on now;

A Tongass fish pass brought together two men, and years later, their two sons; find out more about their story and the dedication ceremony;

And Gigi Monroe will tell us about her performance at the Block Party tonight and more.