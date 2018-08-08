Newscast – Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Stories include the latest update on the fires that forced evacuation of Telegraph Creek, British Columbia, a Juneau woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, and a commercial troll fishery closure starting Thursday.
New power plant will keep lights on in TogiakTogiak sometimes has problems keeping the lights on. A new power plant could change that in September when it should be up and running.
Sale of White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad finalizedSkagway’s White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad has new owners and a new president. The sale of the company was finalized July 31.
Fishermen made ‘dedicated effort’ to harvest illegal salmon near Homer, troopers sayWildlife Troopers Detachment Commander Rex Leath said troopers observed operators of the commercial seine vessels Little Star, Relentless, Northstar and Windstar making a “dedicated effort” in Dog Fish Bay, south of Homer, to drive salmon out of waters closed to commercial seining.
Surgeon General says preventing addiction requires looking at larger community problemsSurgeon General Jerome Adams spoke at the Alaska Prevention Summit panel in Palmer, as part of a larger Alaska tour talking about solutions to the opioid epidemic. Adams told Glenn Massay Theater crowd Tuesday that he sees some progress in combating the epidemic.