Gov. Walker signs health care price transparency bill

Gov. Bill Walker signs Senate Bill 105 into law during an Anchorage Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Dena'ina center in Anchorage on Aug. 6, 2018. The bill promotes competition for health care services by requiring providers to post prices for their most common health care services. Also pictured are Rep. Ivy Sponholz, third from the left, Sen. David Wilson, fourth from left, first lady Donna Walker directly behind the governor, and Rep. Geran Tarr to her left. (Photo by David Lienemann/Office of Gov. Bill Walker)

Rep. Ivy Spohnholz and Gov. Bill Walker shake hands after he signed of Senate Bill 105 into law during an Anchorage Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage on Aug. 6, 2018. Spohnholz sponsored a health care price transparency bill that was folded into SB105. It promotes competition for health care services by requiring providers to post prices for their most common health care services. (Photo by David Lienemann/Office of Gov. Bill Walker)

A new Alaska law aims to increase transparency about medical costs and expand access to behavioral health services.

Gov. Bill Walker signed Senate Bill 105 into law Monday. It combines three different pieces of health care legislation into one and requires health care providers to post signs letting patients know they can request estimates of medical costs in advance. Patients must receive the estimates within 10 days of asking. It also requires providers to post the costs of their most common procedures.

In addition, the law allows independent, licensed marital and family counselors to bill Medicaid directly. The goal is to increase the number of behavioral health providers who will accept Medicaid patients. There’s currently a shortage of Medicaid-eligible behavioral health providers in the state.

Behavioral health services include treatment for substance abuse, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorders and other mental health conditions.