Gov. Walker signs health care price transparency bill

A new Alaska law aims to increase transparency about medical costs and expand access to behavioral health services.
Gov. Bill Walker signed Senate Bill 105 into law Monday. It combines three different pieces of health care legislation into one and requires health care providers to post signs letting patients know they can request estimates of medical costs in advance. Patients must receive the estimates within 10 days of asking. It also requires providers to post the costs of their most common procedures.
In addition, the law allows independent, licensed marital and family counselors to bill Medicaid directly. The goal is to increase the number of behavioral health providers who will accept Medicaid patients. There’s currently a shortage of Medicaid-eligible behavioral health providers in the state.
Behavioral health services include treatment for substance abuse, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorders and other mental health conditions.
Recent headlines
-
State extends comment period on Donlin’s draft reclamation plansThe Alaska Department of Natural Resources says the public can submit comments until September 6.
-
Juneau woman sentenced in unemployment fraudAccording to an Alaska Department of Labor news release, Naomi Weitzel pleaded guilty in July to felony theft of the unemployment benefits. A Superior Court judge handed down a 12-month suspended sentence, 65 hours of community service, and Weitzel will be on probation for three years.
-
City cries foul over Chicken Yard Park drivewayA very-Juneau quirk in lot lines has left the future of a Starr Hill playground in question. City officials say a private driveway that's long run through Chicken Yard Park isn't safe or legal.
-
New power plant will keep lights on in TogiakTogiak sometimes has problems keeping the lights on. A new power plant could change that in September when it should be up and running.