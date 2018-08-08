A Juneau Afternoon, Thursday August 9

Kate Enge will be here with our weekly update from Juneau Public Library;
We’ll get the details on the PEO Whale Watch cruise and fundraiser;
Hear about the school supply drive sponsored by the Zach Gordon Youth Center;
And Nancy DeCherney will be in with Arts Up
Recent headlines
Gov. Walker signs health care price transparency billThe law requires health care providers to post costs of their most common procedures, among other things.
State extends comment period on Donlin’s draft reclamation plansThe Alaska Department of Natural Resources says the public can submit comments until September 6.
Juneau woman sentenced in unemployment fraudAccording to an Alaska Department of Labor news release, Naomi Weitzel pleaded guilty in July to felony theft of the unemployment benefits. A Superior Court judge handed down a 12-month suspended sentence, 65 hours of community service, and Weitzel will be on probation for three years.
City cries foul over Chicken Yard Park drivewayA very-Juneau quirk in lot lines has left the future of a Starr Hill playground in question. City officials say a private driveway that's long run through Chicken Yard Park isn't safe or legal.