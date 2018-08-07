Ocean Beauty permanently closes Petersburg cannery

Ocean Beauty Seafoods will permanently close the company’s Petersburg cannery.
Company president and CEO Mark Palmer said in an Aug. 2 letter to Petersburg borough that Ocean Beauty’s facilities at Excursion Inlet, Cordova and Kodiak provide it with adequate canning capacity to meet customer demand.
The processor invested money in its Excursion Inlet plant, about 40 miles west of Juneau and will focus on more fresh and frozen processing.
The letter also mentions a multi-year agreement with a floating processor vessel Ocean Fresh.
“Our new configuration provides us the most flexibility and efficient business model to deal with the extreme fluctuations that have become the norm for the pink salmon harvest,” Palmer said in the letter.
Petersburg’s borough assembly briefly discussed the closure at its Aug. 6 meeting.
“They have been removing equipment out of the building for a few years, the can lines, an ice machine,” said Mayor Mark Jensen, who thought it’s been in the works for a few years. “It’s been coming.”
The cannery last operated in 2016, closing in 2010 and again in 2012, the year the state ferry Matanuska damaged the building.
The cannery employed about 200 seasonal workers.
The decision means Icicle Seafoods’ Petersburg Fisheries plant will be the only cannery in town.
Ocean Beauty will miss having a large presence in the community, Palmer wrote in the letter.
Some staff will stay in Petersburg to provide support to its fishing fleet.
Recent headlines
-
Legislative Council votes against adding Friday hours for legislative information officesThe nonpartisan Legislative Affairs Agency made a two-part proposal: the first part would close the Unalaska legislative information office; and the second part would have used the savings to keep the 22 other LIOs open on Friday afternoons when the Legislature is out of session.
-
Proposal would have either Walker or Begich drop out of race“I think there’s a lot of what I would call anxiety in the center and the left of the political spectrum in Alaska,” said Hollis French, who wants Walker and Begich to agree that someone drop out to eliminate political anxiety. Begich supports the idea, but Walker rejected it.
-
New shuttle service offered between Whitehorse, HainesFinding a way to get to Whitehorse from Haines is challenging for anyone who doesn't own a car. Regular transportation service between the two cities hasn't existed for years. David Simmons hopes to change that with his new business Hinterland Express.
-
Mother, yearling brown bear euthanized in SitkaThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game killed a brown bear sow and her yearling after Sitka Police were unsuccessful in attempting to haze the bears with rubber bullets.