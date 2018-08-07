Newscast – Tuesday August 7, 2018

Stories include a wildfire forcing the evacuation of Telegraph Creek in British Columbia and an indictment of a Juneau man for rollover vehicle wreck in Hoonah in 2016.
Recent headlines
Legislative Council votes against adding Friday hours for legislative information officesThe nonpartisan Legislative Affairs Agency made a two-part proposal: the first part would close the Unalaska legislative information office; and the second part would have used the savings to keep the 22 other LIOs open on Friday afternoons when the Legislature is out of session.
Proposal would have either Walker or Begich drop out of race“I think there’s a lot of what I would call anxiety in the center and the left of the political spectrum in Alaska,” said Hollis French, who wants Walker and Begich to agree that someone drop out to eliminate political anxiety. Begich supports the idea, but Walker rejected it.
New shuttle service offered between Whitehorse, HainesFinding a way to get to Whitehorse from Haines is challenging for anyone who doesn't own a car. Regular transportation service between the two cities hasn't existed for years. David Simmons hopes to change that with his new business Hinterland Express.
Mother, yearling brown bear euthanized in SitkaThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game killed a brown bear sow and her yearling after Sitka Police were unsuccessful in attempting to haze the bears with rubber bullets.