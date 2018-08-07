A Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday August 8

A Juneau Afternoon 8-8-2018
Sheli DeLaney will be your host
Hear about the Project Playground Community build, coming up August 8-12;
Get details on the Jump Society Summer Film Festival August 9-11;
And find out how you can participate in the Juneau Opioid Work Group survey, and how to safely dispose of leftover prescription drugs.
Live at 3 on KTOO Juneau!
Alaska House candidate Hart asks voters not to consider himIt’s past the deadline to withdraw as a candidate in the primary election, but 28-year-old James Hart says he no longer wants to be considered.
Town of Telegraph Creek evacuated as British Columbia wildfires rageBritish Columbia Wildfire Service ordered the evacuation of the town of Telegraph Creek because of a fire about 3 miles northwest at Alkali Lake.
Legislative Council votes against adding Friday hours for legislative information officesThe nonpartisan Legislative Affairs Agency made a two-part proposal: the first part would close the Unalaska legislative information office; and the second part would have used the savings to keep the 22 other LIOs open on Friday afternoons when the Legislature is out of session.
Proposal would have either Walker or Begich drop out of race“I think there’s a lot of what I would call anxiety in the center and the left of the political spectrum in Alaska,” said Hollis French, who wants Walker and Begich to agree that someone drop out to eliminate political anxiety. Begich supports the idea, but Walker rejected it.