A Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday August 8

Sheli DeLaney will be your host

Hear about the Project Playground Community build, coming up August 8-12;

Get details on the Jump Society Summer Film Festival August 9-11;

And find out how you can participate in the Juneau Opioid Work Group survey, and how to safely dispose of leftover prescription drugs.

