Newscast – Monday, August 6, 2018

Stories include the latest about a crash in Denali National Park and Preserve, a school board member deciding to run for CBJ Assembly, and the latest on the departure of the school district superintendent.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau School Board to pick interim superintendentJuneau school officials are looking internally for the interim superintendent to serve through June 2019.
-
Four people found dead in Denali flightseeing crash, and a fifth is presumed deadThe bodies of four people were found by a National Park Service ranger Monday morning in the wreckage of a flightseeing plane that crashed near Denali Saturday, according to an update.
-
Ongoing power outages spoil summer subsistence harvests in TuluksakMany people lost their summer subsistence harvest because of the lack of electricity to operate freezers, and the problem is expected to continue into early next week.
-
With more seabirds dying in Arctic, research vessel makes a rare voyageThe 120-foot research vessel Tiglax is sailing up to Cape Thompson for the first time in more than 20 years to look at seabird populations. Like it's namesake the Aleut word for eagle, it covers vast stretches of Alaska, visiting refuges from Safety Sound and Topkok to Sitka Sound, from Cape Lisburne to the Pribilof Islands.