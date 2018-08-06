The Big Thaw audiogram: The Village

The village of Newtok, in Western Alaska, is about to disappear. The land it was built on is eroding away, threatening not just the village, but a way of life. Subscribe to Midnight Oil: The Big Thaw to hear Episode 1: The Village.
Recent headlines
-
New data on Chukchi Sea polar bears leads to subsistence harvest level increaseNative hunters in Alaska are about to see an increase in the number of polar bears they can harvest from the Chukchi Sea bear population.
-
Update: Juneau School Board picks Bridget Weiss as interim superintendentWeiss said that Juneau is her home and that she “absolutely” intends to seek the position permanently.
-
Four people found dead in Denali flightseeing crash, and a fifth is presumed deadThe bodies of four people were found by a National Park Service ranger Monday morning in the wreckage of a flightseeing plane that crashed near Denali Saturday, according to an update.
-
Ongoing power outages spoil summer subsistence harvests in TuluksakMany people lost their summer subsistence harvest because of the lack of electricity to operate freezers, and the problem is expected to continue into early next week.