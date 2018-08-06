Alaska State Trooper fatally shoots village man with knife

ANCHORAGE — A 28-year-old southwest Alaska man died when he was shot by an Alaska state trooper.
Troopers say Carl Tyson of Saint Mary’s was armed with a knife as he advanced toward a trooper and a village police officer and was shot.
Saint Mary’s is a village of 566 about 90 miles northeast of Hooper Bay.
The village police officer Thursday night responded to a domestic violence report and called for assistance.
A trooper arrived and Tyson ran from the scene. The trooper and the village officer pursued on foot.
Troopers say Tyson turned, advanced and ignored commands to drop the knife. The trooper fired and Tyson died at the scene.
The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.
The trooper was placed on 72-hours mandatory administrative leave.
