A Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday August 7

A Juneau Afternoon 8-7-2018
We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. If you’d like to be on A Juneau Afternoon, visit ktoo.org and click “Contact Us.”
Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of A Way With Words on Tuesdays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, catch the latest episode of E-town.
Recent headlines
New data on Chukchi Sea polar bears leads to subsistence harvest level increaseNative hunters in Alaska are about to see an increase in the number of polar bears they can harvest from the Chukchi Sea bear population.
Juneau School Board to pick interim superintendentJuneau school officials are looking internally for the interim superintendent to serve through June 2019.
Four people found dead in Denali flightseeing crash, and a fifth is presumed deadThe bodies of four people were found by a National Park Service ranger Monday morning in the wreckage of a flightseeing plane that crashed near Denali Saturday, according to an update.
Ongoing power outages spoil summer subsistence harvests in TuluksakMany people lost their summer subsistence harvest because of the lack of electricity to operate freezers, and the problem is expected to continue into early next week.