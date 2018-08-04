Fairbanks high schooler gets earthworm survey published in journal

A Fairbanks high school student has identified an earthworm species previously unknown to be in Interior Alaska.
West Valley High School senior Megan Booysen conducted survey for earthworms around Fairbanks last summer.
The effort yielded five known species and one previously undocumented in the Interior.
“The species that isn’t positively identified as a European one, so it might be native to the United States, to North America, which means that it might be native to Alaska,” Booysen said. “But we don’t know that for sure.”
Booysen is lead author of an article about the discovery published in a July issue of Biodiversity Data Journal.
Booysen, who worked with University of Alaska Museum of the North insect curator Derek Sikes and other scientists on the project, said more research will be needed to better understand earthworms in the interior.
“We’d like to expand the study range, like, all over the Interior, and get some more data from more varied locations,” Booysen said.
Booysen said if worms are found in remote places, it’s more likely they were not brought to the area by people, and may have existed prior to the Ice Age.
“In the Interior it wasn’t glaciated, so that’s why one of them might be native,” she said. “Because it may have survived the last Ice Age here.”
Booysen also points to the local worm survey as an important baseline, as the climate warms.
“Because you can compare it and see how the changing climate is affecting which earthworms can stay here and spread their range,” Booysen said.
Booysen said the presence of earthworms are important to understand because they change soil ecology and affect the types of plants that grow.
Recent headlines
-
Pink trash cans bring curbside composting to AnchorageSolid Waste Services foots the bill for the $7,000 program using the recycling fund, which adds $1.50 to every ton of material that passes through the landfill.
-
Kids these days: Unruly goats graze hell across suburban BoiseMore than 100 professional ungulates overran an Idaho neighborhood Friday, briefly tasting freedom — and a whole lot of manicured lawns while they were at it.
-
Coast Guard suspends search for missing cruise ship crewmanA 35-year-old crewman on the cruise ship Amsterdam didn't show up for an evening shift and couldn't be located on board. Authorities think he went overboard in Sitka Sound.
-
School board member Emil Mackey runs for AssemblyFirst-term Juneau school board member Emil Mackey announced he's making a run for the Juneau Assembly. Four regular seats plus the mayor's are in play on the nine-member body that sets policy for the City and Borough of Juneau.