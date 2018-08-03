Woman arrested on drunken driving charges after Jeep runs into school

A woman faces drunken driving charges after her red 2006 Jeep crashed into Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School.

Juneau Police Lt. Krag Campbell said she was dropping a 10-year-old girl off at the school about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“It sounds like the vehicle was attempting to park at the time,” Campbell said. “And the driver’s foot got stuck on the gas pedal instead of the brake and that’s what caused it to accelerate and the crash into the school.”

According to Juneau police, the driver, Billie Kanouse, 41, later provided a breath-alcohol sample 0.384 percent, or more than four times the legal driving limit.

The crash caused an estimated $50,000 in damage and a portion of the school was boarded up Friday.

Campbell said the woman suffered a bloody nose, but no other injuries were reported.

Kanouse also faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, who was later picked up by a guardian.