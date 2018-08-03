Newscast – Friday, August 3, 2018

Stories include Coast Guard search and rescues that are underway, an Anchorage man detained in eastern Russia, and China threatening to impose a 25 percent tariffs on imports of natural gas.
Recent headlines
After crossing Bering Strait, Anchorage man detained in RussiaJohn Martin, 46, had been traveling down the Yukon River in his one-seater. After reaching the Bering Sea, Martin traveled more than 50 miles across the Bering Strait. Martin was picked up on Aug. 1 by Russian border guards.
Largest shipment of Yup’ik artifacts in the world arrives in QuinhagakThe world’s largest collection of Yup’ik artifacts finally has arrived home in Quinhagak on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta coast. After shipping delays in Europe, the Nunalleq artifacts have returned in time for the community’s museum opening.
Here’s what you need to know before voting in the August primaryAlaska prohibits electioneering within 200 feet of a polling place and that includes carrying signs; wearing a candidate’s T-shirt, campaign button or hat; or discussing ballot measures.
Norton Sound communities look to build commercial reindeer economyReindeer herding is an increasingly attractive economic option for communities in the Norton Sound region. As winter sea-ice cover becomes more unreliable, the traditional practice of hunting for marine mammals is more dangerous.