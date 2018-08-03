Coast Guard suspends search for missing cruise ship crewman

The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday for a 35-year-old cruise ship crewman who may have gone overboard in Sitka Sound on Thursday.
According to the Coast Guard, the Amsterdam crew member didn’t show up for a Thursday evening shift and couldn’t be found on board. Two Coast Guard helicopters based out of Sitka searched 163 square miles of Sitka Sound, but didn’t find him.
Surveillance tapes were also reviewed. The cruise ship had retraced its route after the crewman was reported missing, then resumed its trip to Victoria, British Columbia.
Weather and visibility were poor and the seas rough.
