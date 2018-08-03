After crossing Bering Strait, Anchorage man detained in Russia

U.S. Consulate General in Vladivostok are aware of the situation and are working with Russian officials to resolve the situation.(Photo via Flickr Creative Commons by the U.S. Consulate Vladivostok)

An Anchorage man has been detained in Eastern Russia after sailing across the Bering Strait in a small, rubber boat.

According to the BBC, John Martin, 46, had been traveling down the Yukon River in his one-seater. After reaching the Bering Sea, Martin traveled more than 50 miles across the Bering Strait.

Martin was picked up on Aug. 1 by Russian border guards.

A source told Russia’s largest news outlet, TASS, that Martin was brought to the port town of Anadyr for questioning. Martin allegedly did not ask for political asylum, as previously reported.

U.S. diplomats are aware of the situation and, as the BBC reports, are working with Russian officials to resolve the situation.

