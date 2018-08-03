A Juneau Afternoon, Monday August 6

A Juneau Afternoon 8-6-2018
We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of Hidden Brain on Mondays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, we’ll hear Classical Guitar Alive.
Tonight at 7pm, tune in for the latest episode of Intelligence Squared: Has Globalization Undermined the American Working Class?
Recent headlines
Woman arrested on drunken driving charges after Jeep runs into schoolBillie Kanouse, 41, later provided a breath-alcohol sample 0.384 percent, or more than four times the legal driving limit. She faces charges of drunken driving and child endangerment.
As Alaska’s climate team floats carbon pricing, not everyone jumps on boardGov. Bill Walker’s Climate Action Leadership Team met in Anchorage to discuss its draft climate action plan, which recommends Alaska consider a carbon tax. But the plan is not a consensus document, and not every member of the team thinks pricing carbon is a good idea.
After crossing Bering Strait, Anchorage man detained in RussiaJohn Martin, 46, had been traveling down the Yukon River in his one-seater. After reaching the Bering Sea, Martin traveled more than 50 miles across the Bering Strait. Martin was picked up on Aug. 1 by Russian border guards.
Largest shipment of Yup’ik artifacts in the world arrives in QuinhagakThe world’s largest collection of Yup’ik artifacts finally has arrived home in Quinhagak on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta coast. After shipping delays in Europe, the Nunalleq artifacts have returned in time for the community’s museum opening.