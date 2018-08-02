Newscast – Thursday, August 2, 2018

Stories include settlement of a lawsuit between CBJ and owners of the now-demolished Gastineau Apartments in downtown Juneau, six icebreakers included in an federal appropriations bill, and insurer seeks average rate drop for second year.
Recent headlines
Gastineau Apartments owner settles city lawsuit for $1.5 millionThe owners of the former Gastineau Apartments will pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the City and Borough of Juneau. The city filed the lawsuit to recover demolition costs after razing the blighted buildings at 127 South Franklin Street.
Native Hawaiian’s Anchorage restaurant forced to drop “Aloha Poke”An Anchorage restaurant owner found herself in the middle of a national debate involving copyright infringement and cultural appropriation.
Valley independent Rob Edwardson brings broad professional background to District 34 raceWhen Rep. Justin Parish announced he would not run for re-election last spring, he said it was because he had found a better candidate to run in his place: his former chief of staff Rob Edwardson.
Educators explore role of culture in the classroom at conferenceSealaska Heritage Institute invited teachers, experts and school administrators from across Alaska and around the country to Juneau this week for three days of speakers and breakout sessions on place-based and culturally relevant learning.