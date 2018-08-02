Juneau residents experienced the warmest July ever recorded

Wes Adkins of the National Weather Service office in Juneau said the average temperature of 61.2 degrees during July was the highest ever recorded for Juneau.
It beat out the normal average July temperature of 56.9 degrees by over 4 degrees.
The average high temperature for July 2018 was 70.7 degrees.
It was only the third time ever that an average high temperature of over 70 degrees during the month of July was recorded at the Juneau airport, Adkins said.
The other two instances occurred in 1951 and 2009.
Not only were individual daytime high temperature records set during July, so were new records for warm overnight low temperatures.
The average low temperature was 51.7 degrees.
“Most of our (warmest overnight) temperatures here in Juneau were in the 50s,” Adkins said. “Although, Ketchikan did report some in the upper 60s this month, which was quite a change for Alaska.”
It was also the 13th driest July on record with 2.82 inches of rain for Juneau compared to the normal July rainfall of 4.60 inches.
It was the driest July since 2009.
