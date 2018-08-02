Gastineau Apartments owner settles city lawsuit for $1.5 million

The owners of the former Gastineau Apartments will pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the City and Borough of Juneau.

The city filed took the owners to court to recover demolition costs after razing the blighted buildings at 127 South Franklin Street.

“The real benefit of this has been our work with the city at every turn has yielded progress for the city of Juneau,” Gastineau Apartments, LLC representative David D’Amato said. “We’ve managed incrementally to clean up a substantial portion of downtown Juneau with the view of both resolving sort of these issues with the buildings and with the property but also issues with the community.”

City Manager Rorie Watt said in a news release that the city is glad to put this issue behind it.

“This settlement is the end of a long struggle and it creates the path for redevelopment of these downtown properties,” Watt said in a statement.

A fire severely damaged them in 2012, and again in 2015.

The property was deemed a public nuisance and torn down in January 2016. The city filed the lawsuit against the Barretts in March 2016 to recover costs.

According to the city’s release, the owners admitted fault and owner Kathleen Barrett will make scheduled payments through Dec. 31, 2020.

Her other Juneau properties — including the former Bergmann Hotel — will be held in trust by the city until the payments are complete, the release said.