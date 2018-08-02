A Juneau Afternoon, Friday August 3

A Juneau Afternoon 8-3-2018
Andy Kline will be your host:
Get details on the upcoming SEACC bonfire and trivia night!
Hear about AK Wild Salmon Week and Southeast Feast, happening next week
Lauren Anderson will highlight Treadwell Arena’s opening day and more;
And we’ll learn about artist Mary Goddard’s First Friday show, “Tlingit Legends”
Recent headlines
New roads in the Tongass? Forest service signs off on state’s askOn Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service announced it signed an agreement with the state -- officially kicking off that process.
Juneau residents experienced the warmest July ever recordedThe average July temperature of 61.2 degrees beat out the normal average temperature of 56.9 degrees. Also, it was only the third time ever that an average high temperature for July of over 70 degrees was recorded at the Juneau airport.
Alaska Airlines panned after gay couple had to give up seatsAlaska Airlines faces outrage from people on social media after a gay couple had to give up seats on a New York City-Los Angeles flight to make room for a straight couple.
Gastineau Apartments owner settles city lawsuit for $1.5 millionThe owners of the former Gastineau Apartments will pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the City and Borough of Juneau. The city filed the lawsuit to recover demolition costs after razing the blighted buildings at 127 South Franklin Street.