Newscast – Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Stories include the latest on commercial fishing and the salvage of a sunken vessel in Bristol Bay, and a 15,000 acre wildfire burning near Tok may have been started by humans.
Recent headlines
Halibut dock prices rebound, but upswing may not lastHalibut prices fell about $2 per pound at the beginning of the season. But there's good news for some fishermen: ex-vessel prices are increasing slightly around the state.
Alaskans set stakes for Murkowski on Supreme Court nominee KavanaughThe senator could cast the decisive vote on the lifetime appointment. She’s reading Kavanaugh’s decisions and wants to hear from her constituents.
Mendenhall library’s new sculpture born of an old friendshipListen to two old friends explain how meeting seven decades ago in India eventually led to Juneau's new public art.
Juneau teens rap about Tlingit culture, smoking ‘a fat pound of salmon’ in new bilingual music videoA group of Alaska Native teenagers premiered a bilingual hip-hop video on Monday showcasing their pride in their Tlingit culture and Southeast Alaska.