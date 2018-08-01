A Juneau Afternoon, Thursday August 2

A Juneau Afternoon 8-2-2018
Kate Enge will be here with our weekly update from Juneau Public Library;
We’ll also get our monthly update from the Juneau Douglas City Museum;
Jorden Nigro will highlight summer activities at the Zack Gordon Youth Center
Hear about A Trip South from filmmaker Kanaan Bausler (KAY-NIN BOZ-LUR)
And Nancy DeCherney will be in with Arts Up
Tonight at 7pm, tune in for the third chapter of APM Reports series Order 9066
Recent headlines
Wells Fargo to pay $2 billion penalty over bad information used to sell mortgagesWells Fargo will pay a civil penalty for allegedly selling residential mortgage loans that included misstated income information, the Justice Department said.
Sitka police caution about trash attracting garbage bearsThe streak of Sitka authorities not destroying any bears this summer could end soon if a few residents and visitors don’t tighten up their garbage disposal practices.
Halibut dock prices rebound, but upswing may not lastHalibut prices fell about $2 per pound at the beginning of the season. But there's good news for some fishermen: ex-vessel prices are increasing slightly around the state.
Alaskans set stakes for Murkowski on Supreme Court nominee KavanaughThe senator could cast the decisive vote on the lifetime appointment. She’s reading Kavanaugh’s decisions and wants to hear from her constituents.