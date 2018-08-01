A Juneau Afternoon, Thursday August 2

A Juneau Afternoon 8-2-2018

Kate Enge will be here with our weekly update from Juneau Public Library;

We’ll also get our monthly update from the Juneau Douglas City Museum;

Jorden Nigro will highlight summer activities at the Zack Gordon Youth Center

Hear about A Trip South from filmmaker Kanaan Bausler (KAY-NIN BOZ-LUR)

And Nancy DeCherney will be in with Arts Up

Tonight at 7pm, tune in for the third chapter of APM Reports series Order 9066