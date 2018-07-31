Six suspects in custody in connection with North Pole murder

Several suspects are in custody in connection with a North Pole murder.
Alaska State Troopers report that a multi-agency investigation resulted in the arrest of six people, including two juveniles, related to the fatal July 22 shooting of Charles Baptiste, 60, at a North Pole residence.
Troopers say the six were involved in a plot to rob Baptiste.
Baptiste was killed and another man at the residence sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound.
The suspects face murder, assault and other charges.
Recent headlines
-
Sealaska Heritage Institute to digitally preserve spruce-root basket weavingSealaska Heritage Institute will digitally preserve the Alaska Native art form of spruce-root basket weaving. With some outside help, the organization will produce how-to videos that show the entire Tlingit basket-making process.
-
Y-K Delta communities mull options for National Guard armoriesWith the Cold War long over, and Alaska Army National Guard recruitment plummeting, the old armories aren’t needed to conduct surveillance as they did in the past.
-
Alaska expands monitoring of animal respiratory pathogenDepartment of Fish and Game will expand its monitor program of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae, a bacterium that can cause respiratory disease primarily in sheep and goats.
-
Nevada man dies when commercial canoe flips in Alaska riverThe body of Steven Todd Willis, 50, of North Las Vegas was pulled from the Davidson Glacier River by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.