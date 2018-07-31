Six suspects in custody in connection with North Pole murder

Several suspects are in custody in connection with a North Pole murder.

Alaska State Troopers report that a multi-agency investigation resulted in the arrest of six people, including two juveniles, related to the fatal July 22 shooting of Charles Baptiste, 60, at a North Pole residence.

Troopers say the six were involved in a plot to rob Baptiste.

Baptiste was killed and another man at the residence sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The suspects face murder, assault and other charges.