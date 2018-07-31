Salvage efforts are underway for the F/V Pacific Knight

The F/V Pacific Knight owner will contract with the private company Resolve Marine to salvage the 58-foot vessel that sank Wednesday near Clark’s Point.

The entire Nushagak commercial fishing district is closed because the wreck is leaking fuel.

When the boat sank, it was carrying 1100 gallons of fuel. It is still unknown how much diesel and hydraulic fuel has spilled into the bay.

Divers unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vessel from leaking fuel over the weekend and again Monday. They are scheduled to attempt another dive to determine how much fuel still is on the ship and to pump off any that remains.

“The salvage vessel … is there on scene,” said Tim Sands, Alaska Department of Fish and Game area management biologist, who flew an aerial survey today. “On previous surveys we were seeing oil coming up as we mostly flew at ebb tide, the streaks of oil going down the bay. Today we did not see any oil sheen at all, and that was a big improvement.”

Winds were gusting to the 30 knots over Bristol Bay. Sands hopes the wind and choppy surf will aid the spilled fuel in dispersing and evaporating.

“We know that there was sheen over Igushik. There was still some report of that today. But hopefully, it will all be dissipated by tomorrow.”

Fish and Game will consider reopening commercial fishing in the district as early as 4 p.m. Tuesday if no evidence of fuel is detected.