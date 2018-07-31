A Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday August 1

A Juneau Afternoon 8-1-2018

Sheli DeLaney will be your host

Hear about First Friday happenings at The Canvas;

Get details on Juneau’s new water taxi service, Alaska Sea to Shore;

Juneau Police Department will be here with their monthly updates;

And find out how to participate in the Douglas Dirt Derby!

0

Recent headlines

X