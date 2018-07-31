A Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday July 31

A Juneau Afternoon 7-31-2018
We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. If you’d like to be on A Juneau Afternoon, visit ktoo.org and click “Contact Us.”
Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of A Way With Words on Tuesdays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, catch the latest episode of Etown.
Recent headlines
Sealaska Heritage Institute to digitally preserve spruce-root basket weavingSealaska Heritage Institute will digitally preserve the Alaska Native art form of spruce-root basket weaving. With some outside help, the organization will produce how-to videos that show the entire Tlingit basket-making process.
Six suspects in custody in connection with North Pole murderAlaska State Troopers report that a multi-agency investigation resulted in the arrest of six people, including two juveniles, related to the fatal July 22 shooting of Charles Baptiste, 60, at a North Pole residence.
Y-K Delta communities mull options for National Guard armoriesWith the Cold War long over, and Alaska Army National Guard recruitment plummeting, the old armories aren’t needed to conduct surveillance as they did in the past.
Alaska expands monitoring of animal respiratory pathogenDepartment of Fish and Game will expand its monitor program of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae, a bacterium that can cause respiratory disease primarily in sheep and goats.