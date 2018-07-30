Bear tears through classic Shelby Cobra on Alaska road trip

ANCHORAGE — A North Carolina man driving a classic convertible through Alaska learned his car isn’t impenetrable to bears.
Tom Cotter found his red Shelby Cobra with a gaping hole in the roof and claw scratches all over the body, after staying the night last week at Alyeska Ski Resort, southeast of Anchorage, KTUU-TV reports.
Cotter was touring the state with three friends in classic Shelby Cobras. He said the car’s value is “approaching seven figures.”
The 53-year-old roof was able to survive all these years, but it “couldn’t manage to survive 11 days in Alaska,” Cotter said.
The bear likely entered the car for a snack. A friend of Cotter’s admitted to leaving Fig Newtons behind the seat.
Recent headlines
-
Commercial fishing in Igushik again closed due to fuel spill from F/V Pacific KnightThe Nushagak commercial fishing district closed after a 58-foot tender sank near Dillingham, spilling fuel into the water. F/V Pacific Knight was carrying 1,100 gallons of diesel and hydraulic fuel when it sank.
-
Virus shuts down city computers in ValdezThe Valdez Police Department says the computer virus was detected early Friday, forcing a shutdown of city computers and servers as a precaution.
-
Valley Republican Jerry Nankervis promising jobs in statehouse bid“I don't believe in increasing the taxes during a recession. I think that's bad policy," the candidate for House District 34 said.
-
When the weather is extreme, is climate change to blame?While it's difficult to attribute individual events to climate change, scientists say global warming makes extreme weather more common.