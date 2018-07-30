Bear tears through classic Shelby Cobra on Alaska road trip

ANCHORAGE — A North Carolina man driving a classic convertible through Alaska learned his car isn’t impenetrable to bears.

Tom Cotter found his red Shelby Cobra with a gaping hole in the roof and claw scratches all over the body, after staying the night last week at Alyeska Ski Resort, southeast of Anchorage, KTUU-TV reports.

Cotter was touring the state with three friends in classic Shelby Cobras. He said the car’s value is “approaching seven figures.”

The 53-year-old roof was able to survive all these years, but it “couldn’t manage to survive 11 days in Alaska,” Cotter said.

The bear likely entered the car for a snack. A friend of Cotter’s admitted to leaving Fig Newtons behind the seat.