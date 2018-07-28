Anchorage marijuana store owner’s permit is revoked

ANCHORAGE — An Anchorage marijuana store has been shut down after the owner failed to pay more than $169,000 in taxes and properly dispose of usable marijuana waste, according to state regulators.

The issues led the Alaska Marijuana Control Board to revoke store owner Smadar Warden’s handler permit, KTUU-TV reported .

Warden is the owner of AlaskaSense LLC, which operates a marijuana cultivation facility and the store, Cannabaska.

Without the permit, Warden, the sole licensee for the retail and cultivation businesses, is no longer allowed to cultivate or sell marijuana, the board said.

Officials with the board conducted an inventory audit and secured the existing product Friday.

Warden also failed to file tax returns and maintain and provide business records retained for tax purposes as required by state law, according to a petition filed by the board Friday.

The petition cited a report by investigators, who found marijuana buds, leaves and stems on the ground next to a dumpster outside the facility in February.

Warden and AlaskaSense employees denied Municipal Code Enforcement inspectors access to a dumpster outside Cannabaska, which they believed contained usable byproducts, Investigator James Hoelscher wrote in his report.

The employees claimed the padlock was frozen, he wrote.

Shortly after the code enforcement officers left the store, AlaskaSense employees were seen removing evidence requested by the officers and investigators, the reported stated.

They later requested an unscheduled pickup from commercial dumpster service Northern Waste.

Warden’s lawyer declined KTUU’s request for comment.