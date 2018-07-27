Woman charged with 149 counts of Permanent Fund dividend fraud

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman suspected of fraudulently applying for $70,000 in Alaska Permanent Fund dividends pleaded not guilty at arraignment.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports 44-year-old Sheila McMahon entered the plea Thursday in Anchorage Superior Court.
She faces one count of scheming to defraud and 148 counts of unsworn falsification.
Assistant District Attorney Lisa Kelley says McMahon was arrested this month in her home state of Alabama.
A warrant for her arrest was issued after the state Office of Special Prosecutions said McMahon sought dozens of dividend checks from 2015 to 2017 on behalf of more than 50 people. The state issued about $17,000 in checks.
Online court records do not list McMahon’s attorney. She has been jailed at Hiland Mountain Correctional Facility since July 19.
