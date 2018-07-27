VPSO director charged with leaving scene of vehicle accident, criminal mischief

The director of the Tanana Chiefs Conference Village Public Safety officer program has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief.

Alaska State Troopers report that 41-year-old Jody Potts of Fairbanks used her truck to push a car blocking her from getting out of a parking spot at the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area on July 4th.

The car was pushed into the middle of a parking lot and sustained front end damage.

Potts drove off, but a witness followed her and contacted Troopers.

Potts is a rural public safety leader and has been a keynote speaker at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention.

Asked if Potts is still on the job, TCC spokeswoman Doreen Deaton says the organization does not comment on personnel matters.

A TCC statement describes Potts as an “effective advocate for public safety in Alaska for over a decade”, adding that her “tireless commitment to Interior Alaska has been instrumental to changes in policies and standards resulting in the improvement of rural public safety”.